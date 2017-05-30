Jake Guentzel Rescues Penguins in Gam...

Jake Guentzel Rescues Penguins in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Finals with Gorgeous Top Shelf Wrist Shot

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Rant Sports

The Pittsburgh Penguins mounted a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play and then failed to register a shot on goal for nearly two full periods - 37:09 of game time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rant Sports.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) 1 hr ForPhartss 3
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL (Dec '16) Apr '17 Are Phartse 9
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec '16 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
News Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13) Jan '13 JLS 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,421,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC