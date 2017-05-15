Hurricanes, Stars get early jump on NHL goalie carousel
In this Feb. 19, 2017, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling guards the goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo, N.Y. Darling is ready to be a starting goalie for the first time. The Chicago Blackhawks' longtime backup is taking over as Carolina's top option following his recent trade to the Hurricanes.
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
