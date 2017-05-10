Housley building Predators in his own image
Nashville Predators assistant coach Phil Housley believes hockey teams should mimic the style he played during his Hall of Fame career. Housley was one of the top offensive defensemen of his era and a player who championed a free-flowing attacking style with 1,232 points in 1,495 games.
