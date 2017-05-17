GM finalists: Oilers' Chiarelli, Sens' Dorion, Preds' Poile
Peter Chiarelli of the Edmonton Oilers, Pierre Dorion of the Ottawa Senators and David Poile of the Nashville Predators are the finalists for the NHL general manager of the year award. Chiarelli, a first-time finalist, guided the Oilers as they turned in their first 100-point season since 1986-87, a 33-point jump from last season, with a handful of trades.
