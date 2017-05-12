Game 1 line rushes: Ducks vs. Predators

Game 1 line rushes: Ducks vs. Predators

Goalie John Gibson and the Ducks will try to block the Predators in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals on Friday night. ANAHEIM The Ducks begin their final series to play for the Stanley Cup when they host the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the best-of 7 Western Conference finals at Honda Center on Friday night.

