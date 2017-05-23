Former Cents who were early Predators still have a piece of their hearts in Dixie
The name David Poile is the only member of the Nashville Predators organization that was around when former North Bay Centennials Vitali Yachmenev, Darren Turcotte and Bill Houlder once wore Predators colors. How things have changed in music city, where the team nearly left town in 2007 due to fan apathy, and now 10 years later the team has 'Boot Scootin Boogied' to the Stanley Cup final by beating the Anaheim Ducks 6-3 in game six to win that series four games to two and will now meet the winner of the Ottawa-Pittsburgh series.
