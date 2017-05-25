Fisher rejoins Predators at practice, questionable for Final
Predators captain Mike Fisher says he feels a lot better than a few days ago with his goal is to be available during the Stanley Cup Final Fisher rejoins Predators at practice, questionable for Final Predators captain Mike Fisher says he feels a lot better than a few days ago with his goal is to be available during the Stanley Cup Final Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2r21KxN Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne, of Finland, takes a drink during practice at the team's NHL hockey facility Thursday, May 25, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. NASHVILLE, Tenn.
