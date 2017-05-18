Fangirl alert: Carrie Underwood loses it over New Kids on the Block
Carrie Underwood may be the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, but Wednesday night in Nashville, she was mainly a fangirl -- thanks to New Kids on the Block . It would be hard to say whether Carrie's been more stoked about her husband's run for the Stanley Cup with the Nashville Predators or her night checking out NKOTB's Total Package Tour at Bridgestone Arena.
