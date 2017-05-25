Ducks look to future after narrow pla...

Ducks look to future after narrow playoff loss to Predators

Ryan Kesler and Kevin Bieksa both say the Anaheim Ducks' narrow defeat in the Western Conference finals this week was the toughest loss of their hockey careers. That's a major statement for two veterans who lost Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final as teammates with the Vancouver Canucks just six years ago.

