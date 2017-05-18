Ducks' Getzlaf fined $10K for 'demean...

Ducks' Getzlaf fined $10K for 'demeaning' slur

10 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo Sports

Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf was fined $10,000 by the league on Saturday for using an "inappropriate remark" during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against the Nashville Predators . Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf has been fined $10,000 for directing an "inappropriately demeaning and disrespectful" slur toward a Nashville player during Game 4 of the Western Conference Final, the league announced Saturday.

