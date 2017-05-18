Ducks even Western finals at 2, beati...

Ducks even Western finals at 2, beating Predators 3-2 in OT

17 hrs ago Read more: Yuma Sun

Corey Perry's shot deflected in off Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban's stick 10:25 into overtime, and the Ducks snapped the Predators' 10-game home playoff winning streak with a 3-2 victory Thursday night that evened the Western Conference finals at 2-2. John Gibson made 32 saves for Anaheim, which was the last team to beat the Predators in Nashville in the playoffs last spring in Game 4 of their first-round series.

