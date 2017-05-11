The Anaheim Ducks and the Nashville Predators met in the playoffs twice in the previous six seasons, and Nashville came out on top both times Ducks eager for rematch with Rinne's Predators in West final The Anaheim Ducks and the Nashville Predators met in the playoffs twice in the previous six seasons, and Nashville came out on top both times Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2pDg0sK Anaheim Ducks center Andrew Cogliano celebrates after scoring during the second period in Game 7 of a second-round NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, May 10, 2017. ANAHEIM, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.