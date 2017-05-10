Ducks eager for rematch with Rinne's Predators in West final

Among the numerous hurdles and obstacles that have blocked the Anaheim Ducks' path to a Stanley Cup title this decade, Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne might be the biggest - and not just because he's 6-foot-5. After beating Anaheim in two previous playoff series, the fantastic Finn and his Predators are looming again in front of the Ducks in the Western Conference finals.

