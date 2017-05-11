Defense best offense for Predators vs. Blues

Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis celebrates with teammates after he scored a goal against St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen during the third period in Game 4 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesda. Cody McLeod scored the game-winner early in the second period, and the Predators beat the St. Louis Blues 3-1 Sunday to grab a 2-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal.

