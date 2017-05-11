Dear Banned Missouri Fraternity, Plea...

Dear Banned Missouri Fraternity, Please Don't Come to Nashville ...

The Sigma Pi fraternity of Columbia, Mo., posted a Twitter video on April 25 with their challenge: If the Nashville Predators beat the St. Louis Blues in their upcoming NHL playoff series, the frat will come to Nashville and donate 200 hours of community service to the charity of Carrie's choice. If the Blues win, the frat wants Carrie to perform a concert in Columbia and donate the proceeds to a charity of the frat's choice.

