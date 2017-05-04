Correction: Blues-Predators Bet story

Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette talks to left wing Filip Forsberg , of Sweden, during the third period in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. Nashville Predators head coach Peter Laviolette talks to left wing Filip Forsberg , of Sweden, during the third period in Game 3 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.