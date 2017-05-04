Carrie Underwood Performs Epic DJ Khaled Rap For Husband After Nashville Predators Win [Video]
Carrie Underwood may not be the first name people think of when they think of hip-hop, but Underwood made it pretty clear that she knows how to perform more than just country music when celebrating husband Mike Fisher and his Nashville Predators teammates' big win. Underwood took to Instagram stories to post footage of herself screaming and shouting as Fisher who's the Nashville Predators' captain and his teammates after they took home a 3-1 win against the St. Louis Blues during a hockey game on May 7, where Carrie also opted to show off her rap skills.
