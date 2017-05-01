Canadian Hockey Crowd Belts Out - The Star-Spangled Banner'
As a gesture of neighborly respect, the hockey crowd at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada, sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" last night after country performer Brett Kissel's microphone malfunctioned: Shortly after, fans in both countries enthusiastically shared video of the crowd's rendition. Hockey fans appreciate fierce hits and even the occasional fistfight, but they are no less renowned for their sportsmanship.
