Campbell Bowl In Nashville First Time In HistoryMonday, May...

For the first time in Nashville Predators history a major NHL trophy will be in Bridgestone Arena. The Clarence S. Campbell Bowl, which is awarded to the NHL's Western Conference champions, could be handed out tonight... depending on whether we win.

