Bowman says firing assistant coach was not a warning to Quenneville

After the Chicago Blackhawks were swept out of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Nashville Predators, general manager Stan Bowman was brutally honest in his assessment of the team's performance and insisted that changes were going to come this offseason. One of the first changes to be made was the firing of Mike Kitchen, a long-time assistant on coach Joel Quenneville's staff.

