Blues 47 mins ago 4:28 p.m.The winning formula tonight? Score first
When the Blues score first, they are 4-0 in the playoffs, 1-4 when they don't and they have allowed the first goal in the series in each of the first four games. St. Louis has had the lead for 3:51, trailed for 124:43 of 240 minutes played and have been tied for 111:26.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC