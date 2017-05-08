Blues 17 mins ago 9:51 p.m.Tarasenko ...

Blues 17 mins ago 9:51 p.m.Tarasenko surgery rumors unfounded

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: KSDK-TV Saint Louis

St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko during the second period against the Nashville Predators in game six of the second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports Like some of his Blues teammates, Vladimir Tarasenko is dealing with the bumps and bruises that come along with a long and at times arduous NHL season but nothing that will require surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSDK-TV Saint Louis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Apr 23 Are Phartse 9
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec '16 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Apr '13 d 1
News Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13) Jan '13 JLS 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,611 • Total comments across all topics: 280,901,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC