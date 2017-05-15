Biggest Questions for the Rest of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Usually watching from the sidelines at this time of year, the Nashville Predators have made Music City come alive with hockey fever and the Ottawa Senators have cobbled together a bounce-back campaign under new coach Guy Boucher. Meanwhile, the seasoned warriors of the Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks try to mix together the magic combination of skill, grit and luck that leads to a championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BleacherReport.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC