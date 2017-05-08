An Offensive Engine Built With Defensive Parts

The Predators are a high speed, up tempo, offense first hockey team, with their eyes locked in on the opposing goalie and their hearts set on dismantling the scoreboard, goal by goal. While the narrative behind a Peter Laviolette coached team is often that of a high paced goal scoring frenzy, this has been far from the product we've seen on the ice in these playoffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.