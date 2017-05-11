2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals matchups
The matchups for the Eastern and Western Conference Finals have been set and the schedule released . It's hard to imagine, when the playoffs began, too many people calling for the Nashville Predators to meet the Anaheim Ducks, and the Ottawa Senators to meet the Pittsburgh Penguins in the final four.
