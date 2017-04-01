Zach Parise expected back in lineup for Wild on Saturday
After missing their game on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators, Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday afternoon when the team takes on the Nashville Predators. Parise was sidelined on Thursday after he was on the receiving end of an accidental high-stick from Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson on Tuesday night.
