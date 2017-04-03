Winnipeg Jets vs Nashville Predators

19 hrs ago Read more: Arctic Ice Hockey

Both the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators won their last games, and both will close out the season by facing each other at the MTS Centre in Winnipeg. The Preds are in the playoffs, but the Jets will miss the playoffs again, despite having very high hopes going in.

