Wild's Jason Zucker misses second straight game with lower-body injury

Minnesota Wild winger Jason Zucker missed Sunday's game against the Colorado Avalanche with a lower-body injury. That marked the second consecutive game the 25-year-old Zucker was out of the lineup.

