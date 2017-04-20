Who should Blackhawks fans root for in the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs?
For the first time since 1993, Chicago was swept in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Simply put, the Nashville Predators displayed each game they were the better team by shutting down the Hawks' top stars.
