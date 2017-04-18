Stanley Cup playoffs three stars: Wit...

Stanley Cup playoffs three stars: With West in disarray, Ducks state case as team to beat

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Sporting News

Lest the Blackhawks and Wild overcome near-insurmountable odds, the Ducks' path to the Stanley Cup is clear after a sweep of the Flames. There's no telling whether the Blackhawks, for all their triumphs, will be able to climb their way out of a 3-0 hole, but for now they've ceded the mantle as team to beat in the Western Conference to the Ducks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sporting News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Apr 17 MostPharte 5
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec '16 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Apr '13 d 1
News Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13) Jan '13 JLS 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,554 • Total comments across all topics: 280,443,858

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC