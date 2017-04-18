Stanley Cup playoffs three stars: With West in disarray, Ducks state case as team to beat

Lest the Blackhawks and Wild overcome near-insurmountable odds, the Ducks' path to the Stanley Cup is clear after a sweep of the Flames. There's no telling whether the Blackhawks, for all their triumphs, will be able to climb their way out of a 3-0 hole, but for now they've ceded the mantle as team to beat in the Western Conference to the Ducks.

