Sharksa Logan Couture remains unsure when hea ll skate again
The good news for Sharks center Logan Couture is that he's been able to chew some food the last couple days, was able to exercise Tuesday and hasn't experienced any lingering head trauma issues since he took a deflected puck to his mouth 11 days ago. But it's still uncertain when Couture will begin to skate again and if he'll be back for the start of the NHL playoffs in another eight or nine days.
