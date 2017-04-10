Preds in the Stanley Cup Playoffs Tonight! Thursday, April 13PREDS...
PREDS PLAYOFFS Tomorrow may be a rough day at work, because a lot of local people will be staying up late to watch HOCKEY! The Nashville Predators play the Chicago Blackhawks in Chicago tonight in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs! The second game is Saturday, also in Chicago.The series comes to Nashville on April 17th.
