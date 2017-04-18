Preds' goalie Rinne wants to finally put stake in Hawks' hearts

One week ago, a small group of reporters circled around goalie Pekka Rinne at the United Center and peppered him with questions about the Predators' upcoming Stanley Cup series with the Blackhawks. Are you nervous? Do you feel somewhat responsible for the Hawks eliminating Nashville in 2010 and 2015? Is there something you need to prove to yourself? As much as we've focused on Nashville's speed and the Hawks' lackluster play, Rinne is the No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.