Postseason here, Predators hope trade...

Postseason here, Predators hope trade for Subban pays off

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

FILe - In this Feb. 26, 2017, file photo, Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban plays against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey game, in Nashville, Tenn. The Predators swapped All-Star defensemen last summer hoping Subban could help boost their offense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL Feb '17 Phartoni 3
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec '16 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Apr '13 d 1
News Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13) Jan '13 JLS 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,891 • Total comments across all topics: 280,215,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC