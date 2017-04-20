Postseason here, Predators hope trade for Subban pays off
The adjustment period is over for P.K. Subban along with the regular season, and now expectations for the All-Star defenseman could not be higher. The Nashville Predators swapped their captain and own All-Star defenseman Shea Weber to Montreal last June , believing that Subban could provide both a boost to the offense and help a franchise that has never gotten out of the second round finally win its first Stanley Cup.
