NBC Sports, Snapchat debut NHL playoff beard filter
NBC Sports, Snapchat debut NHL playoff beard filter NBC Sports saw Snapchat and its 160 million daily users as an attractive way to market playoffs. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2ppAzfv But what if you're a fan of one of these teams and unable to grow your own playoff beard in solidarity? NBC Sports has you covered.
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
