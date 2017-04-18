Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks swept o...

Morning Bag Skate: Blackhawks swept out of playoffs by Predators

17 hrs ago Read more: Second City Hockey

The Chicago Blackhawks fell 4-1 to the Nashville Predators to be swept out of the playoffs in four game in the first round. In Hawks prospect news, Alex DeBrincat and the Erie Otters open the Western Conference Final in the Ontario Hockey League playoffs with Game 1 against Owen Sound on Friday in Erie.

