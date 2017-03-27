Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predator...

Minnesota Wild vs. Nashville Predators: Make It or Break It

With five games left before the playoffs begin, the Nashville Predators host a potential first-round opponent in the Minnesota Wild in a big game for the boys in gold. While the Minnesota Wild are essentially locked into the second seed in the Central Division, the Predators' playoff seed is still very much in flux.

