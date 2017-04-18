Maple Leafs' success, Blackhawks' struggles should be no...

Personally, I don't know what's more surprising: that the Chicago Blackhawks are down 3-0 in a first-round series to the Nashville Predators or that they ended up this way after blowing a 2-0 lead in the third period in Game 3. Either one is uncharacteristic of a dynasty team that has won three Stanley Cups in the last seven years. A team that this writer - and many others - predicted would win another championship this year.

