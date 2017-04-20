Live: Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues, Game 1 4 minutes ago | Sportsnet Staff

Live: Nashville Predators vs. St. Lou...

The St. Louis Blues know how well goalie Jake Allen played in their first-round series against the Minnesota Wild, but they have one sobering fact staring them in the face as they prepare for round two of the Stanley Cup playoffs. As good as Allen was, Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne was even better in his first-round series, leading the Predators to a four-game sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks, the top seed in the Western Conference.

