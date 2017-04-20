LISTEN: Ryan Ellis joins the Power Play on NHL Network Radio
Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis joined Scott McLaughlin and Patrick O'Sullivan on the Power Play on NHL Network Radio earlier today. He talked about the series win over the Blackhawks , being a "huge fan" of Pekka Rinne , how Joey is "the brains" behind the JOFA line, and how much of an advantage it is playing in front of such supportive fans at Bridgestone Arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at On the Forecheck.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Apr 23
|Are Phartse
|9
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC