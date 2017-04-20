LISTEN: Ryan Ellis joins the Power Play on NHL Network Radio

Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis joined Scott McLaughlin and Patrick O'Sullivan on the Power Play on NHL Network Radio earlier today. He talked about the series win over the Blackhawks , being a "huge fan" of Pekka Rinne , how Joey is "the brains" behind the JOFA line, and how much of an advantage it is playing in front of such supportive fans at Bridgestone Arena.

