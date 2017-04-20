Jets beat Predators 2-1, end season on 7-game win streak
Blake Wheeler scored a short-handed goal with 45 seconds left in regulation to lift the Winnipeg Jets to their franchise-record seventh straight victory with a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. With Joel Armia in the penalty box for tripping, Mark Scheifele carried the puck up the center of the ice, waited for Wheeler to get near the net and then sent him a pass he used for a low backhander past Pekka Rinne.
