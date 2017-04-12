Jarome Iginla isn't ready to retire and considers the Kings an option - if they want him

Kings right wing Jarome Iginla celebrates after scoring on Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne in overtime of a game on March 9. Kings right wing Jarome Iginla celebrates after scoring on Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne in overtime of a game on March 9. Future Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla , who brought a dose of competitiveness to the Kings ' lineup after they acquired him from Colorado just before the NHL trading deadline, said he had so much fun in his short stint with the team that he'd like to continue his career after he turns 40 on July 1. He said returning to Los Angeles would be an option for him, though he's not sure if the new management group headed by General Manager Rob Blake will want him back.

