Ice hockey: Stanley Cup playoffs - Predators eliminate Blackhawks in statement sweep
The Blackhawks were the team to beat in the Western Conference, if not the NHL, but their demise came swiftly and unexpectedly at the hands of the Predators in a 4-1 loss, capping a four-game series sweep. The Columbus Blue Jackets joined the Blackhawks in elimination, suffering a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in game five.
