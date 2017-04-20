Gnash, the Nashville Predators mascot...

Gnash, the Nashville Predators mascot, is taking no prisoners on Twitter

Fresh off his team's 4-0 sweep of the Western Conference favorite Chicago Blackhawks, Gnash -- the Predators' saber-tooth ambassador -- is not backing down in support of Nashville's Stanley Cup playoff run. Even if that includes taking on ESPN, responding to comments from Patrick Kane or taunting whichever team advances to take on the Predators.

