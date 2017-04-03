From Sweden to Music City, Forsberg, Arvidsson leading Preds
In this Feb. 25, 2017, file photo, Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson, left, of Sweden, celebrates with Filip Forsberg 9), of Sweden, fires a shot that would result in his second goal of the period against the St. Louis Blues in the second period of an NHL hockey game, in Nashville, Tenn. Forsberg is the first in Predators' history to score 30 or more goals twice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Nashville Predators Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL
|Feb '17
|Phartoni
|3
|FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10)
|Dec '16
|I R Pist
|1,478
|Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
|5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15)
|Jun '15
|tom wingo
|6
|Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|flyersfights
|1
|Nashville Predators (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|d
|1
|Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|JLS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nashville Predators Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC