From Sweden to Music City, Forsberg, Arvidsson leading Preds
Predators center Ryan Johansen often hears Filip Forsberg and Viktor Arvidsson yelling at each other in Swedish on the ice. With 31 goals, Forsberg has become the first in franchise history with 30 or more goals in consecutive seasons.
