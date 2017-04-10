Down 0-2 and still scoreless, Blackhawks remain confident

Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with center Craig Smith during the second period in Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Chicago. less Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons celebrates his goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with center Craig Smith during the second period in Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, ... more Nashville Predators center Craig Smith and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane go for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.