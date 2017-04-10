Down 0-2 and still scoreless, Blackha...

Down 0-2 and still scoreless, Blackhawks remain confident

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KCTV5

Nashville Predators center Craig Smith and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane go for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Chicago. . Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock smiles from the bench during the first overtime period against the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of an NHL Stanley Cup first round playoff series in Washington, Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nashville Predators Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ranking the 10 Most Trusted Defensemen in the NHL 8 hr MostPharte 5
News FBI Raids Sommet Group In Cool Springs - NewsCh... (Jul '10) Dec '16 I R Pist 1,478
News Coyotes trade John Scott to Canadiens for Jarre... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
News 5 Teams the Chicago Blackhawks Don't Want To Fa... (Mar '15) Jun '15 tom wingo 6
News Predators GM willing to trade top pick for forward (Jun '14) Jun '14 flyersfights 1
News Nashville Predators (Apr '13) Apr '13 d 1
News Pia Toscano to sing anthem for L.A. Kingsa opener (Jan '13) Jan '13 JLS 1
See all Nashville Predators Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nashville Predators Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,108 • Total comments across all topics: 280,359,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC