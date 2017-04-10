Down 0-2 and still scoreless, Blackhawks remain confident

Nashville Predators center Craig Smith and Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane go for the puck during the first period in Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series, Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Chicago. . Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock smiles from the bench during the first overtime period against the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of an NHL Stanley Cup first round playoff series in Washington, Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCTV5.