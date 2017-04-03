Chicago Blackhawks Playoff Opponent C...

Chicago Blackhawks Playoff Opponent Clinching Scenarios

2 hrs ago Read more: NBC Chicago

The Flames and Predators are duking it out to see which team will have to face the Blackhawks in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Chicago Blackhawks will play the Los Angeles Kings in their final game of the 2017 regular season on Saturday afternoon, but all eyes will be on other games as the team awaits the identity of their first round playoff opponent.

